| 0.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Solskjaer should focus on Premier title and throw in the young guns against Liverpool

Paul McGrath

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (left) and Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Expand

Close

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (left) and Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (left) and Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (left) and Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

IF I was in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s boots this afternoon – I’d go for broke.

I’d fill out my team with kids against Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round at Old Trafford and let the chips fall where they may.

Remember, if you are a young footballer at Manchester United, you are a very good player.

Related Content

Privacy