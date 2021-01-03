| 2.8°C Dublin

Solskjaer must keep an eye on other trophies as United chase Premier League dream

Paul McGrath

Marcus Rashford's late goal helped Manchester United move up to second in the table

Marcus Rashford&rsquo;s late goal helped Manchester United move up to second in the table (Michael Regan/PA)

Marcus Rashford’s late goal helped Manchester United move up to second in the table (Michael Regan/PA)

Marcus Rashford’s late goal helped Manchester United move up to second in the table (Michael Regan/PA)

Welcome to the Premier League nobody wants to win.

Liverpool drop points to West Brom and Newcastle. Spurs let points slip away in draws, too. Leicester City miss a to go second and Chelsea lose three away matches. Everton are playing well again, but only after a bad spell. And on and on it goes.

In the middle of it all, Manchester United have managed a good run of wins and draws in domestic football.

