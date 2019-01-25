Solskjaer makes it eight in a row as United boss
There is no stopping the Red Devils.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer extended his winning start as Manchester United manager to eight matches with a 3-1 victory at Arsenal in the FA Cup.
The Norwegian stands clearly alone as having the best record to start a Manchester United managerial career.
Goals from Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial made this eighth win possible and, here, Press Association Sport charts them all.
Match One: Cardiff 1 Manchester United 5
Marcus Rashford got the Solskjaer era up and running after just three minutes, with Ander Herrera, Martial and Lingard (two) completing a rout.
Match Two: Manchester United 3 Huddersfield 1
Paul Pogba, the subject of intense scrutiny during his relationship with previous boss Jose Mourinho, scored twice, with Nemanja Matic also on target as Huddersfield were beaten.
Match Three: Manchester United 4 Bournemouth 1
Pogba scored twice more in another big win, with Rashford and Romelu Lukaku also chiming in. Eric Bailly’s red card could not dampen the day.
Match Four: Newcastle 0 Manchester United 2
Newcastle away is often a test, but not on this occasion. Lukaku scored again, with Rashford completing the win.
Match Five: Manchester United 2 Reading 0
Juan Mata’s VAR-awarded penalty got United on their way to a fifth straight win, with Lukaku making it three goals in three games in injury time.
Match Six: Tottenham 0 Manchester United 1
This was billed as the first acid test of Solskjaer’s tenure and United came through it, albeit thanks to a fine goalkeeping performance from David De Gea. Rashford scored the winner, but the Spaniard was the hero.
Match Seven: Manchester United 2 Brighton 1
Solskjaer admitted United made it more difficult than they needed against the Seagulls, but Pogba’s penalty and a fine finish from Rashford was enough to keep up the winning run.
Match Eight: Arsenal 1 Manchester United 3
Another tough test, another hurdle cleared. Sanchez scored against his old club, Lingard added a second and then Martial saw off Arsenal’s hopes of a fightback. Solskjaer had fond memories of the FA Cup as a player and is making more as a manager.
