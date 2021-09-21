| 15.9°C Dublin

Solskjaer is the Fred of management - Hard-working, yet consistently out-classed at football’s top table

Roy Curtis

The fact that Thomas Tuchel is managing Chelsea and not Manchester United is testament to Ed Woodward’s warped Old Trafford fantasy

Manchester United midfielder Fred and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Expand

It wouldn’t have blown off the Old Trafford doors in the fashion of Cristiano Ronaldo’s convulsive second coming.

Manchester United’s superstore tills would barely have registered his arrival; in unplugging grenades of hype and hope, his signature would have lagged a thousand times the length of Matt Busby Way behind CR7’s messianic return.

Yet, in terms of Making United Great Again, the suspicion here – based on the evidence of his immediately metamorphic body of work 210 miles due south - is that he might have left even the freakishly athletic and charismatically gargantuan 36-year-old Portuguese in his wake.

