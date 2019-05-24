Solskjaer blames injury crisis on Manchester United's poor end to the season

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed his side's injury crisis was the reason for his team's downturn in form at the end of the season.

Solskjaer oversaw an 11-game unbeaten run when he took over after the sacking of Jose Mourinho last December, reviving hopes of a top four finish.

However, after following the remarkable Champions League comeback against Paris Saint-Germain, United went on to only win two of their last 12 games in all competitions and finished a lowly sixth place, missing out on Champions League spot.

Norwegian-born Solskjaer says the injury crisis which affected United from February had a big impact on the team.

"When I got there, it was about building on the skills of the team, gaining confidence and demanding a little more running capacity," Solskjaer said in an interview with Norwegian station TV 2 and reported by the Manchester Evening News.

"Then we got several injuries that made us get the results against us. What happened at the end I think will help us towards the next season and the summer."

Solskjaer returned to Norway for a break ahead of Sunday's Treble Reunion game and insists he will learn from a difficult time during United's slump.

"I will never have finished fully analysing it," he said. "We analyse, look back, look through notes and see matches again, but there is so much more we could do differently."

Online Editors