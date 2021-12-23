| 9.5°C Dublin

Soccer legend Pele in ‘stable’ condition after being released from hospital

Brazil soccer great Pele, who has undergone months of medical issues, has been discharged, Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital said on Thursday.

"The patient is stable and will continue his treatment for a colon tumor that was identified in September," the statement said.

The 81-year-old former Santos and New York Cosmos star played 92 times for Brazil scoring 77 goals.

Over a 21-year career, Pele won three World Cups with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

He also won six Brazilian championships and two Copa Libertadores with Santos.

