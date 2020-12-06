| -1.3°C Dublin

Snub of a sporting hero like no other

Eamonn Sweeney

A man walks past graffiti referring to Marcus Rashford's School Meals campaign Expand

Getty Images

Marcus Rashford doesn't need the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year award, but their award needs him. They've made a terrible mistake in omitting him from the shortlist.

The announcement that they'll be giving the Manchester United striker his own special award on December 20 doesn't change that. You know what would be a really special award? Sports Personality of the Year so he could follow in the footsteps of Moore, Botham, Coe and Christie and in years to come people could look back and see that this was what greatness looked like in 2020.

They've left Rashford off the shortlist because they know if the British public got a chance they'd vote for him in their droves. And apparently that just wouldn't do. "The criteria for selecting nominees for the shortlist is, and always has been, centred around sporting achievement," said a BBC spokesperson after the list was released on Wednesday.

