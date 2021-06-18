Smith and Coughlan combine to help the Saints leapfrog Bit O’ Red

St Patrick’s Athletic toasted the long-awaited return of home fans to Richmond Park with a fine performance and deserved victory over Sligo Rover.

Goals in either half from Matty Smith and Rónán Coughlan – against the club he left in the off-season – saw Stephen O’Donnell’s side leapfrog their opponents into second place.

It was an unhappy return for Liam Buckley to the ground where he won two league titles across two spells as manager as his side were second best and rarely looked like taking anything back to Sligo.

Within six minutes Smith broke the deadlock. A loose touch from ex-Saint Jordan Gibson allowed Robbie Benson to seek out Coughlan. John Mahon beat the striker to the ball, but it sat up perfect for Smith to pass the ball into the corner.

Having struggled to find their rhythm early on, the Saints soon found their touch and had a succession of chances to double their lead before half time. Smith’s speculative volley from the edge of the box looked destined for the bottom corner before Robbie McCourt threw his body in the way. And his fellow Scottish wing Billy King saw a header saved by Ireland under-21 stopper Ed McGinty before a well-struck effort was batted away by the ’keeper on the half hour.

Sligo came out an improved side in the second half and pushed the Saints back in their own half, but they were restricted to shots from distance.

Mahon bailed out Greg Bolger, who lost the ball to Matty Smith deep in his own half, the defender intercepting a cross that looked set to be tapped in by Coughlan. Coughlan would get his goal 17 minutes from time, however, as Mahon fouled Smith in the box and the Limerick man sent McGinty the wrong way for his fifth of the season.

St Patrick’s Athletic – Jaros; Mountney, Barrett, Desmond, Bermingham; Lewis, Forrester (Lennon 69), Benson; King (Burns 62), Smith (McClelland 88), Coughlan.

Sligo Rovers –McGinty; Horgan, Mahon, Banks (Kane 83), McCourt (Donelon 45+1); Bolger, Morahan (Kenny 83), Figueira (Cawley 66); Byrne (Blaney 83), Gibson, Parkes.

Ref – P McLaughlin (Donegal).