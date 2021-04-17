Smalling robbed by armed gang at home

Roma defender Chris Smalling was robbed at gunpoint at home in front of his wife and two-year-old child yesterday, after their villa was targeted by a crime gang.

Three armed men broke into the former England international’s multi-million pound property and forced him to open his family’s safe, according to reports in Italy. Hooded raiders took a Rolex watch, jewellery and other valuables during the raid in the historic Appia Antica district south of the city.

Police were alerted just before 5am yesterday by Smalling’s wife, Sam.

Smalling, who was out of Europa League action this week while he recovers from a knee injury, was said to be distressed about the incident but calm.

The property was targeted hours after Roma drew 1-1 with Ajax, to win 3-2 on aggregate and set up a semi-final with former club Manchester United.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the family were sleeping when armed and hooded men broke into their home.

Smalling, who joined the Italian club from Manchester United on a permanent deal last year, married Sam (35) a model, in June 2017 and they had a son, Leo, just before they moved to the Italian capital.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]