Manchester United fanatic Usain Bolt is promoting ‘slow and boring football’ at Old Trafford this season, as he compared the United boss to his much-maligned predecessor Louis van Gaal.

‘Slow and boring’ - Man United fan Usain Bolt is not impressed with his team's style under Jose Mourinho

Speaking to independent.ie at the Poker Stars Caribbean Adventure in the Bahamas, eighties Olympic gold medal winning sprinter Bolt expressed his frustrations over Mourinho’s cautious brand of football, as he suggested the team are

“I am a fan of his, but I am not fully happy about the way he plays,” Bolt told us. “He plays like Louis van Gaal, more defensive and passing. That is not fun for us, you know. We are used to Alex Ferguson with attack, attack and counter attack at pace. “He plays slow and boring, but the guys are getting chances. If we were taking those chances, we wouldn’t be in the position we are in now.”

Bolt believes Romelu Lukaku is one of the weak links in the United team, as he suggested the Belgian striker is not yet ready to lead the line at a top club. “We just need strikers,” he added. “We are creating a lot of chances, but we need a guy who is an outright striker. I feel he should find someone who is a goal scorer in the transfer window.

“We need an outright goal scorer. Lukaku is there, but he is not refined. Being at a big club like this, in probably two years he will be better. Right now, I think he is in the learning process and I think he will get better. “I speak to my friend Paul Pogba a lot and he tells me what is going on. I feel like the criticism he gets is unfair. He is making keys passes, he has had some back luck.

“If he gets a striker who is really good, a guy like Ruud van Nistelrooy or Harry Kane, he would so so many goals. He needs a striker who has good movement in front of him and Pogba will pick the pass because he is a brilliant passer.” Usain Bolt spoke to independent.ie at the PokerStar Caribbean Adventure.

