Slovakia play-off plans thrown into disarray after key defender Milan Skriniar returns positive Covid-19 test

Slovakia's plans for the Euro 2020 playoff at home to Ireland have been thrown into further chaos after key defender Milan Skriniar tested positive for Covid-19.

A positive test for the Inter Milan player, undertaken while he was in Slovakia on international duty, was confirmed last night, with team-mate Alessandro Bastoni, an Italian U-21 international who was due to play against the Irish U-21s in a Euro qualifier next week, also testing positive.

Skriniar is now definitely out of the tie, a late blow on the eve of the match for Slovakia manager Pavel Hapal. Only hours earlier Hapal had confirmed that Slovakia would not be able to call on star midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, who is in quarantine with his club, Napoli, and has not been given clearance to leave Italy by local health officials.

However, the Slovakian squad who had all been tested for Covid-19 on Wednesday, may need to undergo a fresh set of tests before kick-off.

Slovakia will now be without three of their main players for the clash with Stephen Kenny's side as keeper Martin Dubravka had already been ruled out due to injury.

Online Editors