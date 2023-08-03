Sloppy Dundalk earn a draw but suffer deserved European exit

Dundalk 2, KA Akureyri 2 (KA win 5-3 on aggregate)

John Martin of Dundalk, right, in action against Dušan Brković of KA during the UEFA Europa Conference League Second Qualifying Round Second Leg at Oriel Park. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

The unveiling of Daryl Horgan on the pitch before kick-off was a throwback to happier times for Dundalk, with this week marking the seven-year anniversary of the win over BATE Borisov that had life-changing implications for key protagonists.

That European adventure for Stephen Kenny’s side kicked off with a hard-fought win over the top team in Iceland so this exit to mid-table KA Akureyri highlighted the job that the 2016 skipper Stephen O’Donnell faces to restore the Lilywhites to that level.

Coupled with Shamrock Rovers’ humbling loss to Breidablik, it has highlighted how Irish teams cannot afford to underestimate any opponent, especially those from leagues who have benefited from targeted investment.

In saying that, what hasn’t changed is that LOI sides will need to find a level of concentration a notch up from their domestic displays but Dundalk fell short across this tie.

​Horgan was signed too late to make an impact; the cleverness of his movement would have aided their chances considerably. The owners who found the money to sign Horgan will rue the €300,000 they have passed up by failing this test.

No Irish club has ever come back from a two-goal first-leg deficit, so Dundalk were always going to be up against it even though they travelled home from Iceland with the bitter feeling that they had made KA look better than they actually are.

The root of their problems was inadequate defending, with KA finding space in behind on the counter-attack to score all three of their shots on target. It was stating the obvious to declare beforehand that Dundalk needed to tighten up in that department if they were to execute a comeback.

Score first and it was game on. Concede and it would be close to game over. The latter scenario developed, in nightmarish fashion a KA goal-kick flicked on to give Joan Edmundsson a clear run at goal after darting into the area behind Darragh Leahy. He finished calmly with Dundalk’s inability to play a high-stakes game exposed.

O’Donnell had gone with an attacking line-up, partnering Patrick Hoban and John Martin in a front pair with Ryan O’Kane and Daniel Kelly as attacking wingers. But save for an early Kelly miss, it took them 30 minutes to really knock KA out of their stride and they pulled a goal back when O’Kane’s delivery was glanced to the net by the head of Martin.

A strong spell before the interval raised hopes that just one moment could really bring the game back to life but, similar to seven days ago, KA were happy to emerge with an approach that asked questions of Dundalk’s creativity.

The answers weren’t good. Dundalk struggled to pull their guests out of shape, and when gaps did appear the execution was poor, with Martin getting the ball caught under his feet on one such occasion. Indeed, they rode their luck when KA struck the crossbar as the match entered the final quarter, with O’Donnell turning to his bench in search of inspiration.

Their physically strong opponent endured some uncomfortable moments when full-back Archie Davies got rolling but they weren’t overawed when it came to defending their area with Patrick Hoban subdued. When he did win an aerial battle, Martin fired the loose ball against the bar from close range, a miss that drained the enthusiasm levels with 15 minutes remaining.

And it went from bad to worse when a scramble in the box yielded a penalty for the visitors with Hallgrimur Steingrimsson’s spot-kick guaranteeing the unseeded KA a daunting date with Club Brugge.

Greg Sloggett’s injury-time header gave the locals a result on the night, but it mattered little.

Horgan’s immediate task will be to try and bring Dundalk back to this competition next year.

Dundalk – Sheppard, Davies, Annesley, Boyle (Brownlie 83), Leahy (Yli Kokko 71); Kelly (Elliott 83), Doyle, Malley (Sloggett 83), O’Kane; Martin, Hoban

KA Akureyri – Jajalo, Hrannar Steingrimsson (Elisson 90), Brkovic, Arnason, Baldvinsson; Edmundsson (Arnason 60), Rodri, Hafsteinsson (Stefansson 90), Hallgrimur Steingrimsson; Sigurgeirsson (Petersen 85), Hauksson.