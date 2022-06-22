Sligo Rovers sign Estonia international Frank Liivak

Sligo Rovers have announced the signing of Estonian international Frank Liivak from Levadia Tallinn.

The attacking midfielder has been capped 24 times by his country, and is John Russell’s first signing at the club.

The 25-year-old was due to be involved in Tallinn’s Champions League qualifier against Vikingur Reykjavik last night, but was left out ahead of his move to the Showgrounds. He will now be eligible for Sligo’s Europa Conference League Qualifier against Bala Town next month.

Liivak will come into the squad on July 1st, and the club hope to have him involved against Shelbourne the day after.

Russell spoke of his delight at the signing, and lauded the Estonian’s experience at international level.

”I am delighted we have secured the signing of Frank,” said Russell.

“He is an Estonian International player who will bring a lot of quality and experience to our group. He has played in some big games for his country and has won numerous honours during his time in the Estonian League.

“Frank is an exciting player who can operate in a few positions. He comes to us at a really good stage of his career. I know from my conversations with him that he is excited by this new challenge and I’m looking forward to working with him. I want to attract top players to Sligo Rovers, and I think the fans will enjoy watching Frank.”

“I am really excited to become a part of the Sligo Rovers family,” Liivak added.

“I’m looking forward to making my first steps in front of the fans in The Showgrounds and help the team to achieve great things.”