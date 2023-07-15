Sligo Rovers put three past Cork City to ease way to victory

Sligo Rovers 3 Cork City 0

Max Mata, Johan Brannefalk and Stefan Radosavljevic were on target for Sligo Rovers as they easily overturned Cork City at the Showgrounds.

Despite the extremely poor conditions, both sides did produce a decent opening half of football with either camp coming up with strong spells.

Cork’s goalkeeper Jimmy Corcorcan was alert early on to keep out Kailin Barlow’s effort which almost found the bottom corner, while Mata was unable to properly control Barlow’s cross from the right. The New Zealander’s header easily gathered by Corcoran under his own crossbar.

The closest City came to an opener was Luke McNicholas went full stretch to keep out Kevin Custovic’s header which looked destined for the bottom corner.

Barlow was again involved on the half hour as Rovers went ahead.

The determined Sligo native managing to swing a cross on to the head of Mata who nodded the ball into the ground, the bounce taking it over Corcoran’s arm for his eleventh goal of the season.

The home side finished the half the stronger with John Mahon and Radosavljevic not far off doubling Rovers’ lead. While Owolabi fizzed an effort across the target before the interval.

Corcoran kept his side in contention on 51 minutes when he got in front of another Radosavljevic effort, but the Irish underage international was helpless moments later when Brannefalk’s corner evaded the Rebels rearguard, floating past the beleaguered net-minder.

The situation got worse for Buckley’s charges on 73 minutes when Corcoran spilled Mata’s innocuous looking shot onto the foot of Radosavljevic who was left with a simple finish for his third of the season.

Rovers bossed the remainder of the tie but couldn’t add any further gloss to what was an important win for the Connacht men.

Sligo Rovers: Luke McNicholas; John Brannefalk (Conor Reynolds 88), John Mahon, Nando Pijnaker, Danny Lafferty; Niall Morahan, Greg Bolger (Lukas Browning 71); Will Fitzgerald, Stefan Radosavljevic; Kailin Barlow (Frank Liivak 71); Max Mata (Pedro Martelo 81).

Cork City: Jimmy Corcoran; Joshua Honohan, Cian Coleman, Kevin Custovic; Cian Bargary (Daniel Krezic 65), Conor Drinan; Barry Coffey (Gordon Walker 65), Aaron Bolger (Rokas Stanulevicius 65), Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh; Ruairi Keating (John O’Donovan HT), Tunde Owalabi.

Referee: Rob Hennessy.