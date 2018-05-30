Sky Sports under fire for adding word to Raheem Sterling's Instagram statement on gun tattoo
Sky Sports are being heavily criticised for adding a word to Raheem Sterling's Instagram statement on the gun tattoo on his leg.
Anti-gun campaigners reacted furiously after Sterling posted a picture on social media on Monday of him training with England at St George’s Park and sporting a tattoo of an M16 on his right leg.
The Sun ran the image on its front page yesterday, with the headline “Raheem shoots himself in the foot”, and calls from activists for the 23-year-old to be dropped from Gareth Southgate’s squad for the World Cup in Russia next month.
Sterling sought to explain the thinking behind the tattoo by revealing that it signified a promise to himself never to touch a gun after his father was shot dead in Kingston, Jamaica, when he was just two years old. And the FA pledged its unequivocal support to Sterling after praising “the honest and heartfelt” account he gave to his 3.6 million followers on Instagram.
Eagle-eyed viewers noticed that Sky Sports had added the word 'again' to Sterling's statement and were furious.
19. The one where Sky Sports News add 'again' to Raheem's statement about never touching a gun. (H/t @kylewalker115) pic.twitter.com/t1o2v9edgc— Adam Keyworth (@adamkeyworth) May 29, 2018
For everyone asking if the screen shot of them changing Sterling’s quote is real. I present you this... pic.twitter.com/TE273LanSW— Kyle Walker (@kylewalker115) May 29, 2018
Sky Sports have apologised for the error.
A spokesperson told Independent.ie: “We have offered Raheem our sincere apologies for the error we made in the reporting of his statement. The error should not have happened, and we are sorry for the distress it caused.”
