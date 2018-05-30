Sky Sports under fire for adding word to Raheem Sterling's Instagram statement on gun tattoo

Anti-gun campaigners reacted furiously after Sterling posted a picture on social media on Monday of him training with England at St George’s Park and sporting a tattoo of an M16 on his right leg.

The Sun ran the image on its front page yesterday, with the headline “Raheem shoots himself in the foot”, and calls from activists for the 23-year-old to be dropped from Gareth Southgate’s squad for the World Cup in Russia next month.

Sterling sought to explain the thinking behind the tattoo by revealing that it signified a promise to himself never to touch a gun after his father was shot dead in Kingston, Jamaica, when he was just two years old. And the FA pledged its unequivocal support to Sterling after praising “the honest and heartfelt” account he gave to his 3.6 million followers on Instagram.