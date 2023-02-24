Skipper Patrick McEleney steers Derry to victory over Cork

Joshua Honohan of Cork City in action against Jordan McEneff of Derry City during the Airtricity League match at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Goals from Patrick McEleney and Jordan McEneff sealed all three points for Derry City against Colin Healy’s Cork side who worked hard but ultimately lacked quality.

Former Derry defender Ally Gilchrist almost gave his old team a helping hand midway through the first half when he intercepted a shot from McEneff but almost headed the ball into his own net.

The deadlock was broken just past the half hour when Ollie O’Neill found McEleney in space in the centre, and the City captain curled a beautiful effort beyond Tobi Oluwayemi and into the bottom corner for his first goal in almost a year.

Cork could have drawn level just before the break but Barry Coffey’s effort was blocked by Derry keeper Brian Maher from close range.

Cork threatened again 10 minutes into the second half when Joshua Honohan’s cross to the back post was met by Coffey, who headed wide.

Derry made it 2-0 on 64 minutes when Ciarán Coll sent Ryan Graydon clear down the right and he whipped a cross into the path of McEneff who swept home his second goal in eight days.

DERRY CITY – Maher, Coll, S McEleney, Connolly, Doherty; P McEleney, Patching, McEneff (Kavanagh 74’); Graydon, McGonigle (Kavanagh 74’), O’Neill (Boyce 86’).

CORK CITY – Oluwayemi, Coleman, Gilchrist, Bolger, Keating, Coffey (Owolabi 80’), Bargary, Crowley, Honohan, Varian (Krezic 70’), Häkkinen,

REF – D MacGraith.