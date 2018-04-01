Alan Pardew wants West Brom to restore some credibility in their remaining six Premier League matches.

Six games to get some honesty and credibility on the pitch – Baggies boss Pardew

The Baggies boss oversaw a club record eighth successive Premier League defeat on Saturday as his side were beaten 2-1 by Burnley at The Hawthorns.

The loss left West Brom bottom of the table and 10 point adrift of safety, staring into the abyss of relegation. Goals from Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood put the visitors in control before Salomon Rondon halved the deficit. The Baggies came close to an equaliser on several occasions but Jay Rodriguez, Chris Brunt and Rondon were all unable to put the ball in the net.

“This is where this team is. It’s ‘almost’ but it’s not good enough,” said Pardew, whose side still have Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham still to play. “But sitting here saying nearly is what I’ve done for the last eight or nine games.

“We’ve got six games to go to get some honesty and credibility on the pitch and to get some points. You learn that certain players can deal with the situation, others not. “We have another tough match next week, we have to be confident enough to stand up to the opposition and ask them questions

“We’re all suffering. If you have any West Brom in your heart then you’re suffering at the moment.” Meanwhile, a third straight Premier League win kept alive Burnley’s hopes of European qualification, but Clarets boss Sean Dyche refused to talk up his team’s chances.

“The fans might be singing about Europe but they were doing that after the first away win of the season at Chelsea on the opening day!” said Dyche.

“In the camp we just look ahead to the next game. It’s another big win and we want to be as strong as we can going into the final games of the season.

“If we keep performing and getting wins then the rest will look after itself. It’s hard to make massive strides all at once but it’s about continuation, particularly away from home, and I feel we’ve done that.”

