SIPTU state members have ‘ongoing concerns about poor work practices’ within the FAI

The SIPTU trade union which represents FAI staff have again demanded a meeting with the association's senior officers to protest about what SIPTU says are "poor work practices" for workers at the Abbotstown HQ.

And the union have also hit out at what they see as a lack of engagement with FAI staff over the association's recently-published Strategy.

SIPTU and the FAI have had a strained relationship at times over the last three years but the union have today raised their concerns, claiming that they have been waiting for 14 months for a meeting between the FAI CEO and FAI SIPTU shop stewards.

“SIPTU members employed in the FAI have written to both the chairperson, Roy Barrett, and CEO, Jonathan Hill, asking for an urgent meeting. At this meeting they wish to discuss the lack of engagement with them regarding the launch of a new strategy for the organisation and ongoing concerns about poor work practices," SIPTU Sector Organiser, Michelle Quinn, said today.

“In late 2021, the FAI CEO, Jonathan Hill, committed to taking part in such a meeting during the first three months of 2022. However, we await confirmation of any scheduled date for these discussions to begin.

“While our members in the FAI welcome the publication of a strategy for the organisation, they are concerned that much of it is aspirational and lacking in detail. They also have concerns that it does not have a clear enough focus on player development. SIPTU members in the FAI issued a 10 point plan on the development of football in Ireland in early 2021 entitled ‘Towards 25’. Unfortunately, there was very little discussion of this document within the organisation.

“The ‘Towards 25’ plan included the establishment of a national residential football academy for boys and girls as well as the holding of a national stakeholder convention involving representatives of school-age leagues, grassroots teams and League of Ireland clubs.

“The plan also envisaged the creation of an all-island competition, soccer specific performance schools, the creation of five-aside FUTSAL leagues, a drive to deliver programmes in schools, major expansion of player development courses and the creation of a full-time player welfare manager to restore duty of care to players in this country and abroad."

The FAI have been contacted for a response.