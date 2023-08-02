Sinead Farrelly keen to continue with Ireland as doubts grow over Vera Pauw’s future

Sinead Farrelly, right, with Ireland manager Vera Pauw after the draw with Nigeria in Brisbane. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sinead Farrelly has confirmed she is eager to forge on with her international career with Ireland ahead of the Nations League opener against Northern Ireland in the Aviva Stadium next month.

However, veteran defender Niamh Fahey has delivered a less cautious commitment as the 35-year-old contemplates whether to continue.

And the FAI, too, remain uncertain about the team’s future as they fly home with a manager and captain at odds with each other, and only one of them likely to proceed beyond the summer.

“I love this group, I love these girls,” said Farrelly. “I just think the sky’s the limit and we’re just going to keep getting better. I’m ready to close the World Cup chapter and to keep going. It feels good.”

Liverpool stopper Fahey has yet to decide whether she will remain on ahead of a potential qualifying tilt for the European Championships in Switzerland in two years’ time.

“I haven’t made a decision,” said the 35-year-old from Galway. “If it’s my last game and I go out like that, I’m happy enough.

“I’ll go home and enjoy the tournament, look back on it and when the time is right and have a good think about it.

“I’ve always said my drive is to play international football. It’s my biggest passion. It’s a huge reason why I’ve continued to play professionally with a club every year, to get to a major tournament.

“That’s been a driving force. We’ll see, I haven’t made up my mind. But like I said, if I go out now, I don’t think there is a better way to go out.

“Two years feels like a long time when you put it like that. I’m just proud of what I’ve been able to do and been able to achieve.

“It’s more the travel, and the routine of it. It just changes your sync a bit from club, it does take a toll on the body.”

Ireland are expected in Dublin Airport around lunchtime, with a homecoming planned for tomorrow evening, but no movement from the FAI as Vera Pauw awaits confirmation on a new contract.

A public spat with captain Katie McCabe during Monday’s draw with Nigeria has revealed hitherto concealed fissures within the squad.