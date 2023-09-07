Sinclair Armstrong hails ‘inspiring’ former team-mate Evan Ferguson

Despite being two years his senior, Ireland U-21 striker Sinclair Armstrong admits he looks up to former team-mate Evan Ferguson and has labelled the Brighton star’s rise as “inspiring”.

Ferguson (18) enjoyed a stunning breakthrough at the Seagulls last term with 10 first-team goals before hitting a Premier League hat-trick last weekend. His first two Ireland senior goals also followed this year, though he has been ruled out of this week’s double-header with a knee injury.

Goals have proved harder to come by for Armstrong (20) however and after 22 Championship games without one last season, his long-awaited first goal for QPR came in last month’s win over Cardiff City.

The strike pair played together at underage level for Ireland, and with other young strikers like Adam Idah and Troy Parrott featuring under Stephen Kenny of late, Armstrong feels the future is bright for Ireland’s attack.

“It is crazy how many (strikers) we have,” said Armstrong, speaking from the Ireland U-21 camp ahead of tomorrow’s Euro 2025 qualifier against Turkey (7.30).

“You look at the Ireland senior team and the number of young players in there. You look at Evan, who I played with at underage and the direction he has gone in.

“I was watching him and thinking ‘flipping heck, I played with this guy and now he is scoring a hat-trick against a Champions League team’. I look up to him. I know he is younger but he is inspiring us all. The future is looking bright for him and for us.”

After going the whole of last season without a league goal, the former Shamrock Rovers man reflected on that injury-interrupted campaign and the “sickening” drought, and feels his first league goal has lifted a huge weight off his shoulders.

“I go into every game now thinking I’m going to score ,” said Armstrong. “That is the mentality I have now. Starting against Cardiff, getting that goal, also getting an assist. I go into every game thinking I’m the best player on the pitch. I feel when I’m at my best, I’m unstoppable.”