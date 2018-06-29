Sport Soccer

Friday 29 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Mexico MEX 0

Sweden SWE 3

REPORT

South Korea KOR 2

Germany GER 0

REPORT

Switzerland SUI 2

Costa Rica CRI 2

Full Time

Serbia SRB 0

Brazil BRA 2

Full Time

Senegal SEN 0

Colombia COL 1

REPORT

Japan JPN 0

Poland POL 1

REPORT

England ENG 0

Belgium BEL 1

REPORT

Panama PAN 1

Tunisia TUN 2

REPORT

France FRA

Argentina ARG

Uruguay URY

Portugal POR

Spain ESP

Russia RUS

Croatia CRO

Denmark DNK

Brazil BRA

Mexico MEX

Belgium BEL

Japan JPN

Sweden SWE

Switzerland SUI

Colombia COL

England ENG

Simon Mignolet ponders Liverpool future

The Belgium goalkeeper will consider his position after returning from the World Cup.

Simon Mignolet was out of favour at Liverpool last season (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Simon Mignolet was out of favour at Liverpool last season (Gareth Fuller/PA)

By Rory Dollard, Press Association Sport, Kaliningrad

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has hinted at uncertainty over his future at the club, indicating he will assess his position after the World Cup.

The 30-year-old was an unused substitute during Belgium’s 1-0 win over England in Kaliningrad on Thursday and expects to remain as deputy to Thibaut Courtois for the remainder of the tournament.

But he is unlikely to accept a long-term under-study role at Anfield, where the number-one jersey appears up for grabs.

Mignolet, who is contracted through to 2021, has not played since January but his replacement Loris Karius dropped two potentially career-defining clangers in the Champions League final.

ipanews_03c6160e-4c0e-452d-950d-2bf74935ca6a_embedded232971568
Belgian Mignolet is currently at the World Cup in Russia (Mike Egerton/PA)

Liverpool have been linked with a host of replacements, from Brazil number one Alisson to England pair Jack Butland and Nick Pope, but a firm move has yet to materialise.

“I am going to look at my situation when I come back from the World Cup,” said Mignolet.

“I didn’t play in the last few months at Liverpool, so after the World Cup I will look at everything. I can’t say much more. I don’t know how long I will have off after the tournament. I need to speak to the manager about that.”

While Mignolet has been focusing on his international commitments he revealed the Reds’ goalkeeping coach had been touching base on behalf of the Anfield club.

“John Achterberg sends me a text before every game, to see how I am and if I am fit, so I keep in touch with him,” he said.

“(But) at this moment I have not been speaking to anyone at Liverpool because I have been trying to focus on Belgium.”

Press Association

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport