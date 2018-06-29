Simon Mignolet ponders Liverpool future

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has hinted at uncertainty over his future at the club, indicating he will assess his position after the World Cup.

The 30-year-old was an unused substitute during Belgium’s 1-0 win over England in Kaliningrad on Thursday and expects to remain as deputy to Thibaut Courtois for the remainder of the tournament.

But he is unlikely to accept a long-term under-study role at Anfield, where the number-one jersey appears up for grabs.

Mignolet, who is contracted through to 2021, has not played since January but his replacement Loris Karius dropped two potentially career-defining clangers in the Champions League final.

Belgian Mignolet is currently at the World Cup in Russia (Mike Egerton/PA)

Liverpool have been linked with a host of replacements, from Brazil number one Alisson to England pair Jack Butland and Nick Pope, but a firm move has yet to materialise.

“I am going to look at my situation when I come back from the World Cup,” said Mignolet.

“I didn’t play in the last few months at Liverpool, so after the World Cup I will look at everything. I can’t say much more. I don’t know how long I will have off after the tournament. I need to speak to the manager about that.”

While Mignolet has been focusing on his international commitments he revealed the Reds’ goalkeeping coach had been touching base on behalf of the Anfield club.

“John Achterberg sends me a text before every game, to see how I am and if I am fit, so I keep in touch with him,” he said.

“(But) at this moment I have not been speaking to anyone at Liverpool because I have been trying to focus on Belgium.”

Press Association