Simon Mignolet leaves Liverpool for Club Brugge

The 31-year-old Belgian has signed a five-year contract after completing a medical on Monday.

The move ends Mignolet’s six-year spell at Anfield.

Club Brugge also confirmed the news, tweeting: “It’s official! Simon is a Bruges boy,” along with pictures of the player.

Mignolet joined Liverpool from Sunderland in 2013 and was immediately installed as first choice but later lost his place to first Loris Karius and then Alisson Becker.

He featured in just two cup matches last season and was an unused substitute in the Community Shield against Manchester City on Sunday. He flew to Belgium after the match at Wembley to complete the move.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had wanted to keep Mignolet but eventually granted him his wish to leave in search of regular action.

The Champions League winners will now consider whether to try to bring in an experienced keeper as cover for Alisson ahead of Friday’s Premier League opener against Norwich.

Mignolet issued a statement on Twitter with the caption “thanks for the memories”.

He wrote: “After more than six special years at Liverpool, the time has come to say goodbye. It’s been an incredible honour to represent one of the biggest clubs in the world and to achieve things that few players ever manage to achieve.

“It’s been a great ride. There have been ups, downs and everything in between, but I’ll always look on my time at Anfield with fondness. I have no regrets. I’ve given my all and I’ve always done my best to wear the shirt with pride, and to represent the club with dignity and professionalism.

“Once part of the family, always part of the family. Deep inside I’ll always be a Red.”

