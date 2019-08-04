Simon Mignolet flies to Belgium to complete Club Brugge move

Simon Mignolet’s six-year spell at Liverpool is coming to an end with the goalkeeper set to return to his homeland with Club Brugge.

The goalkeeper has agreed a five-year contract, pending a medical, the Belgian club have announced.

PA understands the two clubs agreed a deal worth an initial £6.4million, potentially rising to £8.2million with add-ons.

Mignolet lost his place at Anfield first to Loris Karius and, when the German was offloaded to Besiktas on loan after a nightmare Champions League final, to Alisson Becker following the Brazil international’s £65m arrival last summer.

After featuring just twice last season in cup matches the 31-year-old, an unused substitute for the Community Shield defeat to Manchester City, told manager Jurgen Klopp when he returned for pre-season training he wanted first-team football.

Klopp wanted him to stay and initially rejected the idea he could leave but the goalkeeper’s wish has now been granted.

Mignolet flew to Belgium after leaving Wembley on Sunday evening to complete the formalities of his move.

Liverpool will look to sign an experienced replacement as cover for Becker before the close of the transfer window on Thursday.

PA Media