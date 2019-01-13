Silva and Howe unhappy with referee after Everton’s win over Bournemouth

Everton manager Marco Silva and Bournemouth counterpart Eddie Howe were both unhappy with the performance of referee Anthony Taylor in the Toffees’ 2-0 win at Goodison Park.

Howe felt the already-booked midfielder Andre Gomes could have been sent off for a second yellow card after two separate fouls in quick succession and also believed his side should have had at least one “stonewall” penalty.

Silva was a little more circumspect in his criticism, choosing to agree with the majority of fans at Goodison Park who roundly booed the official at the final whistle.

Marco Silva was unhappy with the officials on Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I thought the first one could have been a yellow card, the second one could’ve been a yellow card and when you add them up together he’s very lucky to stay on the pitch,” was Howe’s opinion on Gomes’ two challenges.

“He could’ve given a penalty away at the end but I think he’s lucky to be on the pitch at that stage.”

Specifically on the spot-kick decisions – one in the first half and the other late in the second on Jefferson Lerma – the Cherries boss added: “The first one I thought at the time was a penalty on David Brooks but I haven’t seen it again.

“Then, I am told, but I haven’t seen it, we should have had a ‘stonewaller’ at the end of the game. Again that is how these things are going for us.

“It’s a difficult one to take again for us. Very similar to our recent run.”

Bournemouth have now had nine defeats in their last 12 league matches but victory for Everton, achieved through on-loan Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma’s first for the club and Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s added-time strike, ended a run of one win in their last eight league matches.

Eddie Howe, right, gestures on the touchline (Peter Byrne/PA)

Silva, however, was unhappy with Taylor for not giving a foul against Josh King when a tangle with Zouma set up David Brooks to hit the post.

“I am sure if you are an Everton supporter you are really unhappy with the referee this afternoon. I don’t have doubts about that,” he said.

“I’m not a coach to come here and find excuses, to see something that doesn’t happen, I like to be honest with you all, but this afternoon was really tough.

What an excellent signing Lucas Digne has been for @Everton. Quality fullback. 👍🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 13, 2019

“In one moment it was a clear foul on Zouma. I don’t understand how the referee didn’t see that. All the people in the stadium saw it.

“For the referee and his assistants not to see that is really strange.”

Press Association