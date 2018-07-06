Silva and Brands making the right impression at Everton

Everton chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale has praised the work already done by the “exceptionally talented” pair of manager Marco Silva and director of football Marcel Brands.

The duo were installed last month in a summer of change at Goodison which also saw Barrett-Baxendale promoted from her deputy role following the departure of Robert Elstone as part of a boardroom reshuffle.

Barrett-Baxendale has promised Silva all the resources and support he needs to hit the ground running and has been spending most of her time at the club’s Finch Farm training complex to ensure things run smoothly for the Portuguese.

“It’s a really busy time but all very positive working with two exceptionally talented gentlemen to take the club in the direction we believe it deserves,” she told Press Association Sport.

“It is a key time for them and a key time for me to ensure I provide the resource, structure and support that they require to be as efficient and effective at Everton as quickly as possible.

“I am spending a significant amount of time, in fact almost all my time, at the training ground over the last month, and that has been crucial to ensuring we start the relationship correctly between the three of us.

“It is important there is that element of support. I know it is very early days but I am exceptionally pleased with the professionalism and eagerness to work moving forward into the new season.

“The premise of me and Marcel being there is to provide Marco with the support he needs to win games so it is very much connected and that has been evident in the relationships we have built very quickly.

“We are Everton and we have a common purpose to win games and be as successful as we can be.

“That can only happen when the three people are aligned because they are three core elements of the organisation that need to work at the same pace and level of understanding and passion for the club.”

The Toffees have yet to sign a player, having spent almost £200million last summer under former manager Ronald Koeman and ex-director of football Steve Walsh, and Brands has admitted a bloated squad needs to be trimmed down first.

Barrett-Baxendale admits they are entering a crucial period, with the new season kicking off in just over a month.

“We have a shortened window with the World Cup,” said the chief executive, speaking at an event to open a house, bought and renovated with money raised from the club’s ‘Home is Where the Heart Is’ campaign, sited close to Goodison which will be available for 16 to 23-year-olds who have fallen on hard times.

“There are a number of things which have shorted the opportunities but there is real ambition and desire to work together and be the best together to be a united team.

“He (Silva) has been given all the elements of support required to embed him into the organisation very quickly and given a real true Everton welcome.

“All of the people who surround him each and every day at the stadium and the training ground are very much focused in helping him be as successful as he can be for Everton Football Club.”

Press Association