Sigurdsson’s season could be over after knee injury

The Iceland international played the full 90 minutes of the 2-0 win over Brighton at Goodison Park on Saturday but it has emerged he may have damaged ligaments.

Sigurdsson is due to have the problem assessed on Monday evening but could be out for the rest of Everton’s campaign, which would throw into doubt his chances of featuring in Iceland’s first World Cup in Russia this summer.

His brother Olafur Mar Sigurdsson has spoken to Icelandic media in which he claims the joint of the right knee is damaged.