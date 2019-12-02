Sigurdsson calls for Everton unity as pressure mounts on Silva

Gylfi Sigurdsson has urged Everton to stick together after their latest defeat piled the pressure on boss Marco Silva.

Sunday’s last-gasp 2-1 loss at Leicester left the Toffees just two points above the Premier League drop zone.

They go to leaders Liverpool on Wednesday for the Merseyside derby with Silva clinging to his job.

But midfielder Sigurdsson has called for unity after Kelechi Iheanacho’s stoppage-time strike denied Everton a battling point.

“The performance was better than last week (a 2-0 defeat to Norwich). We have to keep going, look at the videos, stick together and stay positive,” he said.

“We have a lot of games coming up where we can change this.

“We’ve come away with as many points as we did last week, that’s the frustrating thing, but we have another game on Wednesday which is a big one for us.”

Richarlison’s header gave the visitors a first-half opener and Everton were good value for their lead until Jamie Vardy levelled in the 68th minute.

Iheanacho then scored his first Premier League goal since September 2018 when he curled into the bottom-left corner in injury time.

The assistant referee initially flagged for offside but VAR showed the striker was onside, with victory giving second-placed Leicester a sixth straight win.

Sigurdsson told the club’s official website: “I think he was onside. Being a linesman is probably the hardest job in football. They get half a second to make a decision, so it’s hard to blame it on them.

“When you see the flag go up you think ‘offside’ but we probably couldn’t have done anything about it if the flag had stayed down anyway.

“We’re very disappointed, the shape and setup suited us well. Leicester had a lot of possession but we felt we were solid and it’s devastating to concede that goal at the end.”

