CHLOE Mustaki has been backed to kick on with Charlton Athletic after the former Shelbourne star and current Irish international squad member made a promising debut in Wednesday night’s 1-0 win against London City Lionesses.

CHLOE Mustaki has been backed to kick on with Charlton Athletic after the former Shelbourne star and current Irish international squad member made a promising debut in Wednesday night’s 1-0 win against London City Lionesses.

'She's only going to get better with a bit more match sharpness' - Charlton boss praises Chloe Mustaki after debut

The 24-year-old, who also enjoyed domestic spells with UCD Waves and Peamount United, as well as playing in the French top tier with Bordeaux, has said that the next year will be pivotal as she bids to move her career on to the next level.

"The next year could be pivotal for me in terms of exploring the opportunity," she told this paper last month. "I know I can get to that level but I need the opportunity. I adapted while at Bordeaux. I’m so hard-working I know I could do it."

Charlton boss Riteesh Mishra was full of praise for the defender's debut ahead of a league bow against London Bees this weekend in a side struggling in England's second tier.

“Chloe was very composed," said Mishra. "She's only going to get better with a bit more match sharpness."

Mustaki, a regular under-age international, was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma as a 19-year-old, making a remarkably swift recovery to resume her career within six months of her diagnosis.

Online Editors