Shelbourne decline to comment on ‘cowards’ and ‘traitors’ tweet following departure of 17-year-old Abbie Larkin

Shelbourne's Abbie Larkin in action during the FAI Women's Cup final win over Athlone Town last month. Photo: Sportsfile

Shelbourne have declined to comment on their now-deleted tweet which appeared to criticise Abbie Larkin’s decision to leave the club.

The tweet in question was published this afternoon and read: “Though cowards flinch and traitors sneer, We’ll keep the red flag flying here.”

It was deleted a short time later but drew huge criticism from the League of Ireland community on social media, particularly given the fact Larkin is only 17-years-old.

The tweet came less than a day after the Ireland international decided to backtrack on her commitment to Shelbourne. She will now sign for Women’s Premier Division newcomers Shamrock Rovers for 2023.

The Hoops are expected to announce her signing imminently, and Shels were left dismayed by her dramatic U-turn.

Shels announced they had re-signed Larkin on December 9 after she verbally agreed to remain at Tolka Park ahead of the player registration deadline. But it’s understood the forward held further discussions with Rovers before having a change of heart.

After Shelbourne deleted the tweet, Rebecca Creagh, former Shels forward and current member of their back-room team, said social media "does not reflect the opinions of this dressing room”.

“As gutted as everyone is to lose teammates who become family, everyone is entitled to make their own decisions.

“Any nastiness is out of order. Time to move on, regroup and look forward to 2023. Let the football talk,” she wrote on Twitter this afternoon.

Another tweet from Dave Donnelly read: “It’s shockingly vicious from people who are supposed to be safeguarding kids. Appalled.”

One response to the deleted tweet called for the FAI to run training courses for those running official club social media accounts.

Shelbourne failed to comment when contacted by independent.ie.

The tweet quoted lyrics from ‘The Red Flag’, a song which is a popular chant at football games.

“Naturally, the club is disappointed at this change of heart but we ultimately respect that it is the player’s decision to make. We thank Abbie for her time at the club, during which she was part of a team that won 2 league titles and the FAI Cup,” said Shelbourne last night, following confirmation Larkin wished to leave Tolka Park.

Independent.ie reported earlier today that Jess Gargan, Shauna Fox and Amanda Budden are also set to sign for Rovers, who are entering a side into the league for the first time since the 2013/14 season.