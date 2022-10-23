Shelbourne and Wexford Youths go head-to-head as WNL title race goes down to the wire

The Women’s National League will be decided on the final day for the second consecutive season, with three sides still in the running after the penultimate weekend.

One point now separates leaders Shelbourne and Wexford Youths, who meet next Saturday (5.20), in a winner takes all clash. Should a draw occur, the Reds will be crowned champions if Athlone drop points at Bohemians, while an Athlone win would set up a Shels v Athlone title play-off.

Aine Walsh’s 89th minute strike saw Youths draw 3-3 at Peamount in the standout game of the weekend, with Youths now three points from a first league title since 2018. The sides were level at 2-2 as the game approached the final ten minutes, before Sadhbh Doyle’s terrific header looked to have won it for Peas. Walsh’s cool finish at the death rescued a point for the visitors, and broke Peamount hearts, with their title hopes ended for this season.

Shelbourne knew only a win would do as they hosted Sligo Rovers. Noel King’s side produced a professional display in a 2-0 win, their fifth on the bounce. Player of the Match Abbie Larkin found the net in both halves to set up a mouth-watering final day clash at Wexford. The Ireland international put the Reds ahead after three minutes with a clever flick, and sealed the win with a driving rebounded effort on 80 minutes.

Elsewhere, Muireann Devaney’s first-half goal proved to be the difference as Athlone defeated Galway WFC to keep their hopes of a league and cup double alive. Athlone face a trip to Dalymount next Saturday, and will be hoping for a draw between Youths and Shels to force a play-off.

Kate Mooney bagged a brace as DLR Waves defeated bottom side Treaty United 7-0, while at Turner’s Cross, Bohemians overcame Cork City 1-0 courtesy of Abbie Brophy’s 90th-minute winner.