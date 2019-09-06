Sheffield Wednesday appoint Garry Monk as their new manager

Sheffield Wednesday have appointed Garry Monk as their new manager.

Sheffield Wednesday have appointed Garry Monk as their new manager.

Monk, 40, will replace Steve Bruce, who left Sheffield Wednesday to take charge of Premier League Newcastle United at the start of the season.

Former Leeds United and Swansea City boss Monk has been out of work since being sacked by Birmingham in June after guiding the club to 17th in the Championship last season.

Coach Lee Bullen was the interim caretaker boss of Sheffield Wednesday for the club's first six league games of the season, winning three to leave them 11th in the league table.

Monk's first game in charge will be after the international break at Huddersfield Town on September 15.

Online Editors