Sheffield United boss Wilder hoping to name unchanged squad

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder will hope to have an unchanged squad for their home game against Aston Villa.

Wilder reported “a few tight bodies” following the win at Norwich on Sunday but stopped short of revealing any new injury issues.

Mo Besic caught the eye at Carrow Road and his performance from the bench could see the on-loan Everton midfielder come into Wilder’s thinking for a starting place.

Tyrone Mings misses the trip to Bramall Lane with a hamstring injury suffered in the 4-1 defeat at home to Leicester last time out, with boss Dean Smith hoping the centre-back will be available again around Christmas.

Left-back Matt Targett is available despite limping out of the Foxes’ loss with a knock, while centre-back and club captain James Chester finally comes into contention after a lengthy period regaining his fitness.

Keinan Davis’ hamstring injury again rules him out, although Smith concedes the striker is coming towards the end of his rehabilitation period.

Sheffield United provisional squad: Henderson, Egan, O’Connell, Basham, Fleck, Baldock, Norwood, Stevens, Lundstram, McGoldrick, Mousset, Robinson, Freeman, McBurnie, Moore, Sharp, Jagielka, Besic.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Heaton, Nyland, Guilbert, Engels, Chester, Taylor, Elmohamady, Luiz, Hause, Konsa, Nakamba, Targett, McGinn, Hourihane, Lansbury, Grealish, Trezeguet, El Ghazi, Wesley, Kodjia.

