Harry Kane would not look out of place at either Real Madrid or Barcelona - but that does not mean the Tottenham striker will inevitably end up playing for one of them, according to former England captain Alan Shearer.

Shearer says Kane's connection to Tottenham can only be good news for the club

Kane broke the record for the most Premier League goals in a calendar year when he netted a hat-trick in the 5-2 win over Southampton on Boxing Day.

The 24-year-old's remarkable run had seen him pass Shearer's previous Premier League mark of 36, while his tally of 56 goals in all competitions for both club and country make Kane the top scorer across Europe. Shearer is in no doubt Kane "would score goals wherever he was," but rejected suggestions it was only a matter of time before the England forward was lured away from Tottenham by one of Spain's big two.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Shearer said: "I don't think it's inevitable (Kane will leave for Barcelona or Real Madrid). "It's inevitable they will come calling or come asking, because he's that good a player and wouldn't look out of place in either of those teams."

Shearer moved to boyhood club Newcastle in 1996 for what was then a world record £15million fee, and passed up opportunities to join other leading clubs as he w ent on to become the Premier League all-time record scorer. Kane came through Tottenham's youth set-up and it is an association which Shearer believes will prove key to his future decisions.

"If Tottenham wins trophies, it's his club. That's a big advantage for Tottenham," Shearer continued. "When I played for Newcastle for 10 years I had offers before and during, but I wanted to stay at my club. "That could be a huge call if Tottenham in two or three years haven't won a trophy and his form is still as good as it is - then he'll have a big question to answer, because I'm sure the big boys will come calling."

Shearer added: " He will do what he wants to do and what his family wants to do - he's got to take that into consideration."

Press Association