Shay Given leaves role at crisis club Derby County

Shay Given has left his role as coach of crisis club Derby County.

The Athletic has reported that the former Ireland goalkeeper will not be signing a new deal with the Championship side.

Given joined Derby as goalkeeping coach in 2018 and was initially part of Frank Lampard's team before taking on more responsibility in a reshuffle that followed Philip Cocu's exit.

He was appointed first team coach in January with Wayne Rooney taking over as manager.

Derby narrowly avoided relegation but their summer has provided bad headlines both on and off the pitch after it emerged that Rooney - who was already in the news for weekend social activity - was responsible for the training ground tackle that ruled Irish international Jason Knight out for 8-12 weeks.

The club had just nine registered players for last week's game with Manchester United with a number of free agents in or around their pre-season preparations with restrictions brought about by a transfer embargo and financial issues clouding the picture.