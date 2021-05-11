Shaun Williams’ days with Millwall brought to an end

Former Republic of Ireland international Shaun Williams is looking for a new club after Millwall did not extend his contract. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Shaun Williams has joined the list of former Republic of Ireland internationals who are on the hunt for a new club after Millwall confirmed that his seven-year spell with the Lions was over.

Dubliner Williams (34) was a popular figure with the London outfit, making 27 appearances this season while he also took on a coaching role. But manager Gary Rowett has revealed that Williams, and ’keeper Frank Fielding, were being let go.

“We felt for different reasons that we couldn’t offer those two players new deals – not because they aren’t brilliant characters, not because they haven’t done fabulously within the group,” Rowett said.

“It was a difficult season for both of them this year, they’ve not played as much as they’d have liked – particularly for Willo, who’s been here seven years.

“What I will say is that he’s conducted himself fantastically well and has been an excellent servant to this club, but it’s the Championship and you’ve got to make some tough decisions to try to move the team forward and those two decisions were pretty tough.”

Ipswich Town had already stated that veterans Alan Judge and Stephen Ward would not be offered new deals and are on the move, while Glenn Whelan (Fleetwood Town) and Wes Hoolahan (Cambridge United) are out of contract with their clubs but are in talks about new deals for next term.

Former U-21 striker Joe Mason has been released by MK Dons while Northampton Town’s Irish duo Cian Bolger and Alan Sheehan will learn today if they will be offered new contracts.