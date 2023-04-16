Sharpshooting Jack Regan stars as Meath edge Mayo

Jack Regan accounted for 1-11 as recently crowned League Division 2B champions Meath overcame a battling Mayo in the Christ Ring Cup at Páirc Tailteann.

As well as being unerring from placed balls Regan’s goal in the latter stages of the opening half also proved crucial.

Mayo for their part trailed throughout but they were always in contention thanks mainly to the contribution of midfielder Cormac Phillips who hit 13 points including 11 from frees.

Meath led 0-6 to 0-2 in the opening quarter before the visitors responded to narrow the deficit to the minimum. The host struck for their opening goal when Eamon Ó Donnchadha finished a fine move involving James Toher and Martin Healy which left them leading 1-6 to 0-5 on 22 minutes.

Regan’s goal followed a mistake in the Mayo defence when possession was turned over and boosted by that score Meath led 2-11 to 0-13 at half-time. Substitute Joe McManus hit three points for Mayo in that opening half.

Mayo outscored their opponents four points to one in the early stages of the second half and reduced the deficit to the minimum on three different occasions but crucially they were unable to gain parity at any stage.

Meath’s ability to respond to a Mayo score was a feature of that second half as Regan, Pádraig O’Hanrahan and Ó Donnchadha all shot vital scores. The lead was back to the minimum following substitute Michael Farrell’s second point on 63 minutes but Regan then accounted for his 10th and 11th point to halt Mayo’s surge.

SCORERS – Meath: J Regan 1-11 (6f, 1’65); E O Donnchadha 1-2; P O’Hanrahan, J Kelly 0-2 each; M Cole, S Geraghty, S Ennis 0-1 each.

Mayo: C Phillips 0-13 (11f); J McManus 0-3; E Delaney, M Farrell, F Boland 0-2 each; A Phillips, J Coyne 0-1 each.

MEATH – C Ennis; G Dwane, S Brennan, B McKeon; N McLarnon, J Toher, S Ennis; S Geraghty, M Healy; S Morris, J Regan, J Kelly; M Cole, E Ó Donnchadha, P O’Hanrahan. Subs: D Shine for Morris (40), T Shine for Cole (57), C Shirren for Kelly (62), P Barnwell for Healy (65), E Fitzgerald for O’Hanrahan (73).

MAYO – B Douglas; J Lyons, G McManus, C Murray; D Kenny, J Mooney, D Hill; D Huane, C Phillips; S Kenny, F Boland, A Phillips; J Coyne, E Delaney, S Boland. Subs: J McManus for S Boland (10), M Farrell for S Kenny (43), J Murphy for Hill (54).

REF – C Flynn (Westmeath)