Shaqiri set to start work with Liverpool as boss Klopp prepares to trim squad

Xherdan Shaqiri is set to meet up with his new Liverpool team-mates in New Jersey as he joins the tour of the United States.

The Switzerland international has been on extended leave because of his involvement in the World Cup – interrupting that only to complete a £13million move from Stoke – but that is now over and the 26-year-old has some catching up to do.

Liverpool’s squad will will train in Charlotte, North Carolina, before flying to New Jersey ahead of their International Champions Cup match against Manchester City.

Shaqiri is already in New York so will meet them there but Thursday’s match, their second of three in America, will come too soon for him to be involved.

But while he gets up to speed, manager Jurgen Klopp has to get to grips with trimming down his squad.

Having added Shaqiri, midfielders Naby Keita and Fabinho and goalkeeper Alisson, the German now needs to make big decisions on who to keep, who to loan and who to let go.

Striker Danny Ings, who was left behind on Merseyside to do extra work on his fitness after an ankle problem, seems one of those players likely to be on his way after three frustrating, injury-plagued seasons at Anfield.

Promising youngsters Harry Wilson and Ovie Ejaria have gone on loan to Derby and Rangers respectively while third-choice goalkeeper Danny Ward has been sold to Leicester.

“When all the players are back the squad is big, so it is clear they all need opportunities to play,” Klopp told liverpoolfc.tv.

“The ones who are very young, we don’t think about it; they are in absolutely the right place now and if they can play with us or the under-23s, it is perfect.

“Both is really good and we don’t have to rush that, but then we have other age groups where you think it makes no sense to show in a different league, maybe a different club in a different league, how far they are in the moment.

“Then of course, it is clear there are always requests from other clubs and we need to stay open for that.

“In the end, it makes no sense to have 35 players in the squad because developing players means they have to feel needed; they need to see ‘in this or this situation, I can play in the team’ and all that stuff.

“I am pretty sure a few things will happen, but exactly what time will show.”

Press Association