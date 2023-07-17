Shane Robinson appointed by FAI as new Assistant Director of Football

The FAI have confirmed the appointment of Shane Robinson as their new Assistant Director of Football.

Independent.ie reported last Thursday that Robinson had informed Shamrock Rovers officials of his decision to leave the Hoops where he has served as the Academy Director for nine years.

The news was officially announced today with both parties making statements around a significant step in the career of the 42-year-old Waterford native.

In the Abbotstown statement, it was asserted that Robinson will ‘lead our underage international player development programme across the men’s and women’s pathway from U15 to U19s. He will also have responsibility for the talent and recruitment of players.’

He will also assist Director of Football Marc Canham on the FAI Football Pathways Plan, a process which is ongoing.

Robinson said: “Everyone knows my passion for developing young talent in Ireland through my work at Shamrock Rovers. Now I have an opportunity to showcase this throughout Ireland working with all of our academies and on the international stage. It’s an exciting challenge and one that I’m relishing.”

A lengthy statement from the League of Ireland champions referenced how the former Hoops midfielder had created a ‘top class’ academy with particular praise for the volume of underage internationals at the club and also how Robinson helped to keep on the show on the road during the pandemic.

