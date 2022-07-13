Shane Long signs one-year deal to return to Reading after 11 years

Shane Long is going back to the club where he started his career in England. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Shane Long has made an emotional return to Reading, the club where he started his journey in English football 17 years ago.

Free agent Long has signed a one-year deal with the Championship club after the end of his contract with Southampton.

He will link up there with Irish colleague Jeff Hendrick, who arrived on loan earlier this week.

Long (35) arrived at Reading in 2005 as a bonus part of the deal which saw Kevin Doyle join the club from Cork City. The Tipp native had yet to fully break through at Cork when he relocated yet he quickly became a member of Reading’s first team squad, experiencing the highs of promotion and then relegation before leaving for West Brom six years later.

That kicked off an 11-year spell at the top, which included a brief spell at Hull before his move to Southampton.

He is now going back to where it started for what might be the final stage of his UK journey.

Reading’s Head of Football Operations Mark Bowen, said: “When he first arrived at this club, very few fans will have known anything about Shane Long. But now, he needs absolutely no introduction to Royals supporters.

“A return to the club where it all began for Shane has been rumoured for a number of years, so I am delighted to have made that rumour a reality.”

Reading boss Paul Ince added: “The arrival of Shane is something of a football fairytale for Reading fans. But make no mistake about it – he is coming into the dressing room purely on the merits of what he can offer this squad out on the pitch. Experience, energy, leadership, desire and a natural instinct you need to score goals…Shane will be an important addition to the group we are patiently trying to build and grow.”