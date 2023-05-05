Shane Griffin secures Shelbourne victory and extends unbeaten run to seven

Shelbourne 1 UCD 0

When these sides met a little under a month ago, Shelbourne were left frustrated after a scoreless draw but Damien Duff’s side battled to win the return clash and jump to fourth place here.

Shane Griffin’s first-half strike and some fine goalkeeping by Conor Kearns saw Shels secure back-to-back home wins for the first time this season, as the Reds extend their unbeaten run to seven games, their best streak since going nine unbeaten in the title-winning year of 2006.

UCD had held Shels to three draws in their previous five meetings but failed to make the most of two big first-half chances as they remain bottom of the Premier Division despite a determined performance.

The first chance fell to Shels midfielder JJ Lunney whose shot was well blocked by UCD’s Alex Nolan.

Paddy Barrett tried his luck from distance but after a bright start by Shels, the visitors began to enjoy more of the ball at Tolka Park and manufactured two big chances.

Ciarán Behan showed good composure to jink past two red shirts and unleash a strike on Kearns, whose parry was cleared by John Ross Wilson in the nick of time in the six-yard box.

Jack Moylan failed to convert after Griffin floated in an excellent cross before Danú Kinsella-Bishop’s effort was again saved by Kearns from close range on the half-hour mark.

Shels needed a spark and it arrived from their captain on 39 minutes as Evan Caffrey slotted Griffin through with a fine pass, who struck his first goal of the season via the crossbar to give the hosts the lead.

The Students almost entered the break level though, as Michael Gallagher’s powerful volley wasn’t dealt with by the Shels rear-guard. The ball broke to Kinsella-Bishop but the 21-year-old skewed his shot just wide.

On the 48th minute, there was a touching moment as Tolka Park stood for a minutes applause to remember the 48 people who died in the Stardust fire of 1981, which occurred not far from the grounds, after the inquest began late last month.

Jack Moylan almost doubled the Reds’ lead moments later but saw his header superbly tipped over by Kian Moore, before his effort 15 minutes from the end smacked the post, set up by a pinpoint Matty Smith cross.

Kearns produced a stunning injury-time save to deny Nolan an equaliser at the death as Shelbourne held on for successive Tolka Park victories.

Shelbourne –Kearns; Quinn, Barrett, Griffin; JR Wilson, Caffrey, Lunney, Hadiki (Robinson 71), T Wilson (Ledwidge 67); Moylan (McManus 81), Smith.

UCD – Moore; Osam, Keaney, Wells, Dempsey (O’Regan 63); Gallagher (Bolton 71), Higgins (O’Connor 50); Behan, Nolan, Norris; Kinsella-Bishop (Doyle 63).

Ref –R Harvey.