Shane Duffy told to control his frustration

IRELAND defender Shane Duffy has been told that he needs to control his "frustration" following an on-field row with a teammate last week.

But Brighton boss Graham Potter says the incident, where Duffy clashed with fellow seagull Robert Sanchez in the first half of their home defeat to Burnley, has been dealt with.

Keeper Sanchez and defender Duffy clashed when they challenged for the same ball, with the result that Duffy pushed Sanchez in full view of the crowd and the two also had a verbal altercation. Potter has since put the issue to bed, with a warning that he won't tolerate a repeat.

“I have spoken with them. After the game, it’s frustration, it’s all the things that you can understand," Potter told the Brighton Argus.

“At the same time it’s about us managing it and dealing with it in an appropriate way and not letting it harm us in terms of not being the best version of ourselves.

“It probably wasn’t helpful for Rob or for Shane, or the team. The reality is that they are two young men who are highly motivated, who care about the team and the club. They were frustrated and sometimes need help to manage that frustration and anger.

“When we talk about action, it’s about helping them understand that.”