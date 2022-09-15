A general view of KAA Gent Stadium before the Europa Conference League Group F match between Gent and Shamrock Rovers in Belgium. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Shamrock Rovers supporters before the Europa Conference League Group F match against Gent in Belgium. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Hugo Cuypers of Gent shoots to score his side's first goal during the Europa Conference League Group F match against Shamrock Rovers in Belgium. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Shamrock Rovers have been beaten 3-0 to KAA Gent in their Europa Conference LEague Group F clash in Belgium.

Two early first half goals put the reigning Irish champions on the back foot, and the home added a third in the second half as the Hoops' suffered defeat once again on their European travels.

Hugo Cuypers opened the scoring on nine minutes for Gent.

Just nine minutes later, Rovers found themselves with a mountain to climb after Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe fired home the first of his brace.

Despite some resolute Rovers defending, Odjidja-Ofoe claimed his second of the game on 65 minutes.

Group F's other game saw Swedish side Djurgardens host Norwegian outfit Molde, with the home side claiming a 3-2 victory thanks to a 91st minute Joel Asoro strike.





More to follow...