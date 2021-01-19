Shamrock Rovers starlet Kevin Zefi set to join Italian giants Inter Milan

Kevin Zefi, pictured in action for Shamrock Rovers II last September, is set to move to Inter Milan. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Shamrock Rovers starlet Kevin Zefi is expected to complete his move to Inter Milan in the coming weeks.

The promising attacker has been linked with the Italian giants since last summer but the deal is now on the verge of completion.

Zefi turns 16 next month. He was born in Ireland to Albanian parents and was a prominent member of Jason Donohue's international U-15 squad last term.

It's anticipated that his family will move to Milan with Zefi and he already has family in the region.

Compensation will have to be thrashed out with Rovers and St Kevin's Boys will also be in line for reward as Zefi took significant steps there before relocating to Tallaght.

He lined out for Shamrock Rovers II in the First Division in the latter half of 2020 season, gaining experience against adult opponents and he became the youngest scorer in League of Ireland history when he hit the target against Longford Town in September.

Former Ireland international Stephen Carr is advising Zefi and he has attracted interest from a variety of clubs.

Brexit looks set to move the goalposts for promising Irish teenagers seeking to move overseas unless FIFA add an exemption to their rules on transfers.

There is widespread expectation that more players from these shores will move to mainland Europe in the coming years.

Online Editors