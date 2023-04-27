Shamrock Rovers offer new deal to in-demand Ireland man Jack Byrne

Stephen Bradley has confirmed that Shamrock Rovers have offered a new contract to in-demand midfielder Jack Byrne in a bid to get him to secure his long-term future with the Hoops.

Byrne was the subject of a six-figure bid from US side Charlotte last week, before the MLS transfer window closed on Monday, but Rovers rejected the offers as they were determined to hold on to Byrne for their European campaign in the summer and their title defence.

The former Manchester City player is out of contract at the end of the season but Rovers have put a new deal in front of Byrne.

“We have offered him a deal. But them things take time. Jack, I’m sure, will look over it with his representatives and family and get back to the club. But that could be tomorrow, next week, it’s really hard to put a time on it,” Bradley said today.

"I think our position at the start was very clear to Charlotte. That Jack wasn’t for sale.”

Bradley praised Byrne’s attitude in last Friday’s win over St Patrick’s Athletic as the player, who was keen to explore the Charlotte option, accepted that the deal would not go through.

"I was delighted with how he handled it on Friday in terms of his maturity in the game. His performance was brilliant but his maturity was brilliant.

“We know interest is there, we know it’s not going to go away, and that’s fine, he’s a top player playing at a high level but this week has been a lot calmer for everyone,” says Bradley ahead of his side’s game at home to Sligo Rovers on Friday.

"I said last week after the game that it could have been easy for him to down tools, or be distracted after the game, but I really meant that.

"Right up until Friday morning, it was still going on. I’m sure Jack is getting ten phone calls telling him what to do and he’s in the middle of it, I’m in the middle of it, there is a lot that goes into that.

“We had a lot of conversations with a lot of people but I think he was anything but, he was really good, he showed great maturity.

"Younger players that haven’t played at the level he’s played at and seen what he’s seen in the football world probably could have went that way and sulk, but I think Jack showed real maturity and real experience and understanding and respect of everyone’s position. I thought that was key.”