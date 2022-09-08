Shamrock Rovers off the mark in Europe with draw at home to Djurgardens

IT’S a sign of the progression made by Shamrock Rovers in Europe that they can hold a side likely to win the Swedish league this season, thus picking up a point in the group stages of a European competition for the first time in seven attempts, and come away disappointed.

A 0-0 draw at home to Stockholm club Djurgardens earns Rovers €166,000 but the half-million on offer for a win was there for the taking, as were Djurgardens, only for Stephen Bradley’s side to just lack the killer instinct needed to put them away.

Having come through a tense first half which was difficult for long spells for a Rovers side who seemed to be playing within themselves, they upped the tempo in the second half, backed by a raucous home support in a crowd of 6,330, and posed a series of questions of Djurgardens.

Efforts from Gary O’Neill, Dylan Watts and Rory Gaffney were all close while sub Sean Kavanagh almost won it in injury time, but in the end the Swedes will be relieved to come away from Dublin undefeated.

And for Rovers, if their second-half levels can be spread out across 90 minutes in their next test, away to a Gent side who drew 0-0 away to Molde, that win could come their way, while another major plus for Rovers was the brilliance of teenager Justin Ferizaj, the youngest player on the park but a class act.

Veteran Ronan Finn made his 55th appearance in UEFA competition, a record for a player with an Irish club.

Once Rovers took the game to the Swedes, an injection of pace and ideas from a triple substitution on the hour mark, they were more than a match, but it took until the second half for that to happen, and a braver approach from the off, and a starting role for the likes of Gaffney and Jack Byrne, could open the door to that elusive win.

There was a lot at stake with this group a winnable one for all four teams, and the rivalry in the stands made it clear that this was no friendly. The 800-strong away support riled on a couple of occasions when the Rovers supporters chanted ‘Hammarby’, the name of Djurgardens’ bitter local rivals, though a minute’s silence before the game – not for Queen Elizabeth but the three local victims of last week’s tragedy in Tallaght – was perfectly observed.

That was the backdrop Rovers came into the game as the higher-ranked of the two teams, based on their more frequent appearances in Europe and their successes, with Djurgardens more sporadic competitors on the UEFA stage.

But it was clear from the off that the visitors had a touch of class about them and were not underdogs by any means. They had four Swedish senior internationals in their starting XI which was a surprise, one of those internationals a 42-cap veteran, Pierre Bengtsson, a player familiar with the green and white hoops as he played for FC Copenhagen in their Champions League defeat of Rovers in 2011.

The Swedes dominated in terms of possession, owning the ball for long spells of what was a frustrating first half for the Hoops, though they lacked the incisiveness needed to open up a Rovers side who have a superb home record in Europe this year.

There was an early threat from them, from a set piece in the fifth minute but the final act of that, a header by Bengtsson, was not enough to worry Alan Mannus in the Rovers goal.

Djurgardens’ approach then seemed to be to try and force errors from their opponents, and they did that on 21 minutes. Chris McCann was over-generous with the ball and gifted it to former Sunderland player Joel Osoro, but his shot was straight at Mannus.

Rovers came out of the shell after surviving that blip and had some good moments of their own. In a move started by Andy Lyons, Ronan Finn and Dylan Watts worked well but Djurgardens’ teak-tough defence nipped the danger in the bud. Three minutes later, Gary O’Neill carved out an opening for Finn but the record appearance holder again found a defender in his way.

The game could have turned the way of the away side on 35 minutes. Dan Cleary, who started on the bench but was brought in after 12 minutes for the injured Sean Hoare, was caught in possession by Victor Evdardsen - the player earmarked by the Rovers staff as the main threat from the Swedes – and Cleary was lucky to have Mannus on hand to save the effort from Edvardsen.

Djurgardens tried again to open up Rovers, Besard Sabovic with a shot that led to a corner, and then an effort from Marcus Danielsson just before half time. The only response from Rovers a shot from teenager Justin Ferizaj which was off target.

The second half saw a different Rovers more potent in attack and more confident on the ball. They had Djurgardens in trouble two minutes after the restart. A good ball from Dylan Watts sent Greene bearing down on goal, he shrugged off his marker Piotr Johansson and rounded the keeper but ran out of space and the ball came back to O’Neill who fired from the edge of the box and won a corner.

Watts had an attempt of his own on 49 minutes but was wide of the target, and the Icelandic referee had no sympathy for Lyons when he went down in the box, a free out the result and not the penalty he’d hoped for.

But Rovers should really have been ahead on 65 minutes. A superb ball from Jack Byrne, who was on the field for only a matter of minutes after he replaced Ferizaj, was directed right into the path of the onrushing Rory Gaffney. He appeared to be in two minds over whether to cross or shoot. He did manage to get a cross through the keeper’s legs and into the box but the danger was cleared.

Djurgardens were tested again on 71 minutes, a Watts effort calling for a save from Aleksandr Vasyutin, the keeper who’d had a quiet first half but a busy second 45 minutes.

What was a tense game had really opened up in the closing stages. Djurgardens had plenty of the ball but no conviction up front, while Rovers were close again nine minutes from time when Lyons’ header from a Byrne free kick went narrowly over. In added time sub Kavanagh was also close, but his shot was saved by the relieved Russian keeper in the Swedes’ goal.

ROVERS - Mannus; Gannon, Hoare (Cleary 13), Grace; Finn (Farrugia 68), McCann (Kavanagh 61), O’Neill, Watts, Lyons; Ferizaj (Byrne 61); Greene (Gaffney 61).

DJURGARDENS - Vasyutin; Bengtsson (Andersson 61), Ekdal, Danielsson, Johnasson; Eriksson (Schuller 61), Sabovic, Finndell (Banda 61); Wikheim (Doumbouya 93), Edvardsen, Asoro (Radetinac 61).

REF - I Kristjansson (Iceland)