Shamrock Rovers members to vote on proposal that would see Dermot Desmond become 25% shareholder

Shamrock Rovers have revealed that a meeting was held with team's Members Club to consider a change in the side's ownership structure that would see Dermot Desmond become a 25% shareholder.

In a statement, the club said that the proposal was developed in conjunction with co-owner Ray Wilson. The new structure would see the club owned by the Members Club (50%), Wilson (25%) and Desmond (25%).

Shamrock Rovers said that Desmond 'confirmed that should he become a shareholder in Shamrock Rovers, his intention is not in pursuit of monetary gain and there is no financial or asset play."

They continued:

"Mr. Desmond noted that he would expect any positive future cash flow generated to be reinvested in the club such that all stakeholders (including supporters, players, coaching staff, management and sponsors etc.) will benefit. Mr. Desmond stated that his sole motivation in considering this investment is to advance the cause of Shamrock Rovers.

"Mr. Desmond is especially interested in supporting Shamrock Rovers’ ambitious plans to further develop the club’s Academy and building on the very strong foundations laid by the club in recent years. Mr. Desmond sees any involvement with Shamrock Rovers as being more akin to a trustee than a shareholder. He believes that the proposed investment would put the club on a sound financial footing, providing stability to allow the long term benefits of the club’s Academy plan to bear fruit and to afford Shamrock Rovers the continued opportunity to credibly pursue success on the pitch."

The Shamrock Rovers members club will hold a general meeting shortly and vote on whether to accept the proposal.

Online Editors