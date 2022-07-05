Shamrock Rovers face detour on Euro mission

Shamrock Rovers will face an extra travel leg in their attempt to progress past Malta’s Hibernians in the Champions League as they will have to fly out of Shannon due to congestion issues in Dublin Airport.

The Hoops host Hibs in the first leg at Tallaght tonight before facing the decider in Malta next Tuesday – a crucial tie as victory would set them up for a lengthy European summer.

However, Rovers have been faced with unexpected complications for the away leg.

After spending a six figure sum on chartering a flight, they were unable to secure a spot at Dublin Airport for either departure or arrival home.

Attempts to secure a berth in Belfast were also unsuccessful, meaning Rovers will have to travel by road to Shannon next Sunday for their flight and when they return after the game, they will have to travel back through the night with their costs increased by the diversion.

Rovers will also have to refuel en route to Malta because the prudent option was a 48-seat plane.