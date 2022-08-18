Shamrock Rovers' Europa League group stage hopes take battering with defeat to Ferencvaros

Endre Botka of Ferencváros in action against Aaron Greene of Shamrock Rovers during the UEFA Europa League play-off first leg at Groupama Arena in Budapest, Hungary. Photo by Alex Nicodim/Sportsfile

Disappointment for Shamrock Rovers in Budapest, if not desolation.

The stakes for this Europa League play-off are high, yet the cushion of group stage Conference League football meant this clash with Ferencvaros had the potential to elevate their year without defining it.

Still, this was a sobering exercise, with Stephen Bradley’s charges comfortably second best against the Hungarian champions.

Eldar Civic’s injury time volley which caught out the otherwise excellent Alan Mannus put a scoreline on the board that the hosts would feel was justified on the balance of play and chances.

With a three goal margin, Rovers might have fancied a second half fightback similar to their Champions League tie with Ludogorets, even though Ferencvaros look to a level or two up from the Bulgarians.

At four, it’s game over.

Bradley could point to a busy schedule and the impact of six absentees as a factor in his side’s difficulties, but there was always a lingering fear this tie might prove a bridge too far – especially in draining 36 degree heat.

Rovers midfielder Dylan Watts had spoken on the eve of the game about the club’s habit of struggling away from home in first leg ties.

There was no issues with travel for this tie yet, from the outset here, there were worrying signs.

The simple analysis is that Ferencvaros are a better side than what they’ve faced previously in this European campaign, but Rovers were still sloppy in aspects of their application.

Injuries certainly offer a degree of mitigation, and wing back Sean Kavanagh was deployed in central midfield here to provide support to Gary O’Neill. Chris McCann was doing well offering extra protection in that department in Europe prior to suffering an injury in the previous round.

But it’s possible that any combination of midfielders might have struggled in a match where the opponent were comfortably able to deal with the Rovers attacking threat and keep coming back.

In the away leg with Shkupi, a lower level of opponent, the presence of Rory Gaffney and Aaron Greene up top kept the opposition rearguard deeper than they might have liked with the Hoops able to turn and stretch their hosts.

They didn’t have the same level of success here and, from the early minutes, Rovers defenders and deeply lying players were complaining of being short of options.

Sean Gannon of Shamrock Rovers in action against Aïssa Laïdouni of Ferencváros during the Europa League play-off first leg tie at Groupama Aréna in Budapest, Hungary. Photo: Alex Nicodim/Sportsfile

Sean Gannon of Shamrock Rovers in action against Aïssa Laïdouni of Ferencváros during the Europa League play-off first leg tie at Groupama Aréna in Budapest, Hungary. Photo: Alex Nicodim/Sportsfile

Ferencvaros had the platform to control proceedings and the dynamic Moroccan international Ryan Mmaee, who tormented the Irish side before the interval, had already struck the post before their opener. He would strike it again before the interval.

The disappointing aspect for Stephen Bradley is that it came from a short corner and a routine cross with a ricochet allowing Carlos Auzqui to slip away from O’Neill and fire past Mannus at the near post.

Rovers were paddling and, while they did have a decent spell after the water break, Mmaee was always ready to pounce when numbers were committed.

Sure enough, when Sean Hoare switched off for a second, Aissa Ladouni’s pass from deep released the Moroccan and he showed composure to dink the ball across for Adama Traore to convert.

Rovers needed inspiration at the interval, but comeback plans were effectively doomed three minutes from the restart.

It was another illustration of how bad things can happen much quicker at this level. Greene thought he’d won a corner at one end, yet the ball did not go out.

Ferencvaros popped the ball out and seconds later, a tired, backtracking Sean Gannon was helping an Alan Mannus save into the path of the grateful Traore. A gut punch.

It could have got worse with Mmaee squandering another pair of chances around the hour mark before his withdrawal.

Bradley made a badly needed treble sub with Kavanagh, Gannon and Gaffney all looking fatigued.

Richie Towell, Neil Farrugia and Jack Byrne came in, the latter working his way back to full fitness. Teenager Justin Ferizaj was duly summoned in place of Watts, a switch that indicated Sunday’s important date with Dundalk was perhaps in the back of the mind.

The introduction of 17-year-old Gideon Tetteh for the ailing Greene supported that point.

Farrugia did get a shot away after a fine pass from Byrne, who showed glimpses of the best version of himself, but Civic’s unexpected intervention removed any suspense from proceedings and showed Rovers the standards they will need to meet on the road ahead.

Ferencvaros: Dibusz, Wingo, Botka, Knoester, Paszka (Civic 84); Besic (Vecsei 70), Ladouni; Auzqui (Marquinhos 63), Tokmac, Traore (Mercier 84); Mmaee (Boli 63)

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus, Hoare, Cleary, Grace; Gannon (Farrugia 60), O’Neill, Kavanagh (Byrne 60), Lyons; Watts (Ferizaj 70); Gaffney (Towell 60), Greene (Tetteh 79).