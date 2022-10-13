Shamrock Rovers' Richie Towell in action against Emil Breivik of Molde during the Europa Conference League Group F match at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

For all involved with Shamrock Rovers, this year’s breakthrough to the Europa Conference League group stages is step one towards making this a regular thing.

A defeat which confirms their elimination with two games to spare highlights how the experience has exposed their deficiencies in this company.

Bad luck was a factor here, in the sense that they went in behind after their best 45-minute performance to a goal that was clearly offside.

However, a table which shows they have failed to score in 360 minutes of action in this company and conceded eight times tells its own story.

Rovers are the only team in the group stages of the third tier competition that have failed to hit the net so they can hardly argue about their position. Sides from comparable leagues are having no such difficulty.

Put simply, the League of Ireland champions don’t appear to possess the forward players to really hurt defenders in this company, although the reluctance to use Rory Gaffney, their most potent attacker, on account of league priorities certainly doesn’t help.

But when they go searching for fresh blood over the winter, it’s an area where they have to strengthen with Europe in mind. Relying on Aaron Greene, a 32-year-old journeyman who hasn’t even spent his entire career at centre forward, is never going to yield rewards.

In saying that, though, it’s the concession of basic goals, in this instance a concession from a set piece just as Stephen Bradley was about to make a key double sub, that is piling on the frustration.

Rovers made life uncomfortable for Molde at times here, but they suffered momentum checking punches in the stomach at crucial stages.

Molde escaped from those choppy patches to see out this match comfortably and inflict a first home defeat on the Hoops since their costly playoff round exit to Flora Tallinn last August.

They will be playing for pride and money in their concluding two games at home to Gent and away to Djurgardens, although Stephen Bradley’s mentality will be shaped by their league position.

At least they gave themselves a chance of prevailing in this encounter.

Within two minutes, it was clear this was going to be a different game to the tame Rovers approach in Norway seven days previously.

In truth, it was apparent 90 minutes before the kickoff when the teamsheets confirmed that Jack Byrne and Dylan Watts would play in this game.

The one area where they benched their best option was up top, with Aaron Greene favoured to lead the line with likely player of the season Gaffney sidelined with Sunday’s journey to Drogheda in mind. Richie Towell was selected in support, a tactic they have used at home in Europe and it can be effective.

It relies on Towell timing his runs right and Greene anticipating it and this happened from the first Rovers attack with a quick ball from Dylan Watts creating a fantastic opportunity.

Towell did his part, breaking down the right and executing a perfect cross that Greene slotted wide with the goal at his mercy.

This set the tone for an opening 45 where Rovers enjoyed 65pc possession, although it was clear Molde were content to sit off at times and wait to strike on the break.

They eventually found joy from that route, but not before more Rovers profligacy with Greene always looking capable of finding space without ever inspiring confidence that he would make the most of it.

He missed another chance, while Ronan Finn’s strike was fumbled over by the fortunate Jacob Karlstrom with the natives anticipating an upset.

With clever use of possession, right sided centre half Daniel Cleary was able to drive on and get involved.

Alas, the Molde breakthrough came from a Hoops attack breaking down with Cleary caught up the pitch. Still, there was controversy at the conclusion with David Fofana clearly offside as he met Emil Breivik’s cross.

The recovery speed of the fit again Roberto Lopes allows Rovers to take more risks, so it was frustrating to be punished by poor decision making.

That said, the hard luck story at the interval was weakened by a major let-off when Fofana raced clear on another break, with Alan Mannus opting not to race from his goal and instead standing tall to make a big save.

Towell tested Karlstrom from the restart, but Molde, who will stay in Dublin for another 48 hours for a training trip as they prepare to wrap up their domestic title, were much more on top of things after a chat with Erling Moe.

Kristoffer Haugen had wasted a chance to double their lead before sub Magnus Wolff Eikrem, once of Manchester United, forced another big stop from Mannus.

Bradley delayed the introduction of Graham Burke and Neil Farrugia until it was taken and Kristian Eriksen slipped into space at the near post to convert a close range header. The sideline reaction was telling. Game over.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus, Cleary, Lopes, Hoare; Finn (Farrugia 70), Watts (Ferizaj 81), O’Neill, Byrne, Kavanagh; Towell (Burke 70); Greene.

Molde: Karlstrom, Bjornbak (Hansen 45), Haugan (Lovik 64), Risa; Linnes (Knudtzon 82), Breivik, Mannsverk, Grodem (Eriksen 64), Haugen; Fofana (Eikrem 64), Brynhildsen.