Shamrock Rovers drawn at home against Finnish side in Europa League

Shamrock Rovers have been given a home draw against Finnish side Ilves Tampere for their Europa League first round tie later this month.

But Bohemians and Derry City will both have to travel, Bohs drawn away to Hungarian side Fehervar FC while Derry go to Lithuania to take on FK Riteriai.

The main bonus for the Irish clubs, and the FAI, is that all three were paired with clubs from countries on the Irish government's green list so there are no complications over travel and quarantine.

Rovers will be pleased to have been given home advantage for their tie, though the one-off game on August 27 will be played behind closed doors according to UEFA regulations.

The Hoops have only played Finnish opposition once before, a 3-1 aggregate defeat to RoPS in 2016.

Stephen Bradley's side have an advantage in terms of European experience as Ilves have only played in UEFA competition once in the last 29 years, a 3-1 loss to Slavia Sofia in the Europa League in 2018.

Bohs are back in Europe for the first time in eight years but they now face a trip to Hungary, taking on Fehervar. Founded in 1941, the club was previously known as Videoton.

They play home games in Székesfehérvár, a 90-minute drive from the capital Budapest. It will be the Gypsies' second encounter in Europe with Hungarian opposition, having lost 6-0 to Ferencvaros in 1997.

Derry's opponents, FK Riteriai, are one of the smaller clubs in the Lithuanian league, yet to win a major trophy although they have pulled off some results in Europe in recent seasons, beating St Johnstone in 2016 with other wins over opposition from Sweden, Wales and Kazakhstan.

Under newly-introduced UEFA rules related to Covid-19, Bohs and Derry will have to travel for their away games by charter flights as UEFA have barred clubs from travelling on scheduled flights.

